ONAMET foresees downpours and gusts of wind in DR

The National Meteorological Office (ONAMET) forecasts that downpours, electrical storms, and occasional gusts of wind will occur today, mainly over the northeast, southeast, central range, and some points of the border area due to the incidence of a band of moisture and a tropical wave.

Temperatures will remain high in much of the country, so it is recommended to avoid prolonged exposure to solar radiation from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and to mitigate the heat, drink enough liquids and wear light clothes of light colors.

It is encouraged to ration the use of water to avoid shortages due to the rainfall deficit that has affected the Dominican Republic for several months.

Downpours and thunderstorms will occur in the Santo Domingo province, and in the National District, there will be scattered showers, thunder and occasional gusts of wind.

Another wave of Sahara dust is also passing over the country today so visibility will be decreased with diffused sunlight and clouds.