Civic movement proposes ex-Supreme Court justice as top prosecutor

Santo Domingo.- The civic movement Citizen Participation on Wed. proposed former Supreme Court justice, Miriam Germán Brito, as Attorney General of the Republic.

The organization considers that Germán Brito is a woman with capacity and integrity who will work for independent justice and for the strengthening of the country’s Justice Ministry.

“From Citizen Participation we propose Miriam Germán Brito as Attorney General of the Republic, a woman with capacity and integrity that we consider will work for an #Independent Justice and for the strengthening of the #Public Ministry of our country,” the entity tweeted.