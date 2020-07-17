Montalvo ensures that Dominican Republic will not close its borders or tourism sector in new measures

Santo Domingo, DR

The tourism sector will not be closed, nor will the country’s borders, assured the Minister of the Presidency, Gustavo Montalvo.

The official spoke at the end of a meeting held yesterday afternoon in the Greenroom of the National Palace, the government’s transition health commissions, and the president-elect, Luis Abinader.

“No change in the current situation is really foreseen, except if after Congress approves it, President Danilo Medina will issue a curfew decree restricting activities, but there is no purpose, nor are they within the plans of the government of taking no action to close our borders, ”Montalvo reported.

He explained that tourism will continue its course and also economic activities.

He pointed out that they will work together so that citizens continue to use their masks so that the social distancing measure is complied with and the recommended hygiene measures are maintained.

“The issue is that we can all Dominicans, do our part on our sides to prevent the pandemic from progressing,” he said.

Gustavo Montalvo stated that the fight against the coronavirus is everything, therefore companies must ensure social distancing measures and citizens comply with their share of responsibility.

“If this does not work, law enforcement is instructed to proceed against those who violate those provisions,” he warned.

Montalvo updated the president-elect’s health commission on the reality of COVID-19 in the country.

In fact, the vice president-elect, Raquel Pena, who heads the commission, expressed that the groups will continue to meet permanently until the change of command, on August 16.

The meeting was also attended by Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas and Juan Ariel Jiménez, Minister of Health and Economy respectively, as well as Amado Alejandro Báez, advisor to the Executive Branch in the fight against COVID-19; Foreign Minister Miguel Vargas Maldonado, Roberto Álvarez Minister of Foreign Affairs appointed, and Rubén Darío Paulino Sem.