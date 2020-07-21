Luis Abinader asks Dominicans to please comply with sanitary protocol

President-elect Luis Abinader today asked Dominicans to have faith and hope, upon leaving the facilities of the Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cybersecurity and Intelligence Center (C5i) in the Ministry of Defense, where he was accompanied by the vice president. elected Raquel Peña.

President-elect Luis Abinader today asked Dominicans to have faith and hope when speaking to the press as they left the facilities of the Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cybersecurity, and Intelligence Center (C5i) in the Ministry of Defense, where he was accompanied by Vice President-elect Raquel Peña, coordinator of the Health Cabinet.

“From now on they are being asked to please comply with the health protocol, with all the measures that are being requested and to collaborate,” emphasized the president-elect.

Abinader said his team is preparing and that they will jointly face the two crises, referring to the health crisis and the economic crisis.

“We are preparing in all orders to take special measures as soon as we get to the government,” he said.

He also called for unity and said that this is a time for all Dominicans to remain united.

In that order, he asked the population to use the masks as a transcendental measure in the prevention of the coronavirus and to comply with the health protocol, and to collaborate with the Police and the Armed Forces.

“Just having the masks is essential to avoid those infections,” he said.

He added that all Dominicans when leaving their homes and at their jobs, must have masks and follow the necessary distance in order to overcome this pandemic.

It is recalled that the Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cybersecurity, and Intelligence Center (C5i) in the Ministry of Defense has the immediate mission of providing real-time data on the coronavirus.