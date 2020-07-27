A major setback in prosecuting crime in the Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- Jean Alain Rodríguez’s tenure in the Office of the Attorney General will be remembered as one of the most questioned in the history of the body responsible for investigating and prosecuting crime in the Dominican Republic.

In less than six months, the Superior Council of the Public Prosecutor’s Office has had to repeal the decisions it has taken regarding contests and promotions for inspectors and prosecutors due to internal and external questions of that agency.

The most recent has to do with the decision to promote officials in the midst of the transition of command process.

After the names of the persons to be promoted were made public, many of whom meet the requirements of the law and preparation, the Office of the Attorney General reported in a statement that so far no decision has been made in this regard, although they have only considered for an upcoming meeting of the Prosecutor’s Council.