Dominican-Odebrecht US$92.0M graft case a ‘political storm’

Santo Domingo.- A “political storm” could result as the Odebrecht US$92.0 million bribery case reopens, since the officials, ex-officials, ex-senators and deputies indicted and included in a list of 106 people indicated by the businessman and alleged “bagman” Ángel Rondón as witnesses in his case, would have to appear to testify in court.

On June 6, 2018 justice minister Jean Alain Rodríguez said “they are not all who are, nor are all those who are there,” in the new phase of the trial in the Odebrecht case when it resumes.

The trial at the Ciudad Nueva Courthouse could clarify who participated, contributed, and accepted bribes from the Brazilian multinational construction company Odebrecht.

Two issues will revolve around the Odebrecht Case in court: Punta Catalina, a project that was included in the indictment, but which was later excluded; and the list of the 106 people mentioned by Rondón as witnesses to testify before the court.