Dominican Republic’s ONAMET tracks tropical depression

Santo Domingo, DR

The National Meteorological Office (Onamet) reported yesterday that it continues to monitor the movement and evolution of tropical depression number 11, located last night about 1,950 kilometers east/southeast of the Lesser Antilles.

The atmospheric phenomenon has maximum sustained winds at 55 kilometers per hour, with higher gusts, and is traveling west at about 24 kilometers per hour.

Onamet also specified that, despite having left the forecast area of ​​the country, a tropical wave left instability and humidity that affect together with a trough to generate cloudy today accompanied by local downpours with thunderstorms and isolated gusts of wind, mainly over the northern regions. , northwest, Cordillera Central, and the border. The recommendation to the general population to avoid prolonged exposure to solar radiation is maintained.