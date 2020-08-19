New Dominican Government announces new measures against Covid-19

Through the Health Cabinet, the Government, headed by the vice president, Raquel Peña, will announce today new measures to strengthen the fight against covid-19.

To this end, the vice president held a meeting yesterday with part of the cabinet and representatives of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).

Also, the Minister of Defense, Carlos Luciano Díaz Morfa, participated.

Despite measures adopted so far, the cases of those affected continue to increase, which has motivated to strengthen the fight against the pandemic.

In his inauguration speech last Sunday, President Luis Abinader reported increasing the health budget to more than 66 billion pesos in the first four months of government to attend to this emergency. Abinader’s administration would work to forever transform the health care model, under criteria of deconcentration, decentralization, and empowerment of communities and the reinforcement of primary care.

He recalled that the public health system had not had enough means to alleviate the pandemic or articulate prevention policies in the face of this or other health crises despite its competent professionals.

He announced that the Government would launch a national plan for the detection, isolation, tracking, and treatment of infected persons on an unprecedented scale, with the commitment to guarantee access to the vaccine against the virus to the entire Dominican population as soon as it is available.