Cloudy fields of Laura continue over DR and Haiti causing intense rains

Santo Domingo.- The center of Tropical Storm Laura left the Dominican Republic, settling over Haiti. However, its wide cloud field continues to cover the Dominican territory.

This was reported today by the director of the National Meteorology Office (Onamet), Gloria Ceballos, who also urged citizens to maintain the preventive measures recommended by civil protection organizations.

“Although the center of Storm Laura is already located over Haiti, even the wide cloud field covers the Dominican territory, the rains continue. Maintain the precautionary measures recommended by Civil Protection agencies,” Ceballos posted at 8:00 in the morning on his Twitter account.

Laura made landfall in the country between Santo Domingo and San Pedro de Macorís this morning between 1:00 and 2:00 in the morning.

The meteorologist Jean Suriel reported that Tropical Storm Laura is developing a wide cloud field over the Dominican Republic and Haiti, with moderate to intense rainfall. In his Twitter account, Suriel specified that Laura has maximum sustained winds of 75 km/h, and the trajectory persists towards the west-northwest at 30 km/h.

While the meteorologist Francisco Holguín said that the intense downpours and gusts of winds would return to Greater Santo Domingo since the southwest receiving heavy rains, so he recommended being vigilant.

“Improvement is expected in Punta Cana, Bavaro, Higuey, as here in the Capital and the eastern provinces from 11:00 am,” he said.