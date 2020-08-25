18 provinces remain on alert in the DR for rains that would continue today and tomorrow

According to Onamet, rainfall would decrease on Thursday due to the concentration of dust from Sahara.

A trough will increase the probability of rains with thunderstorms and possible gusts of wind in the provinces of the northeast, southeast, and Central mountain range in the remainder of this Tuesday and tomorrow, Wednesday, reported the National Meteorology Office (Onamet).

Based on this forecast, the Emergency Operations Center (COE) keeps 18 provinces on alert due to the soils’ humidity and pointed out that due to more rainfall, the risks of landslides and floods would increase.

The 1:00 pm bulletin from Onamet says that it is expected that, starting Thursday, the rains will decrease considerably due to the concentration of dust from the Sahara on the territory.

The provinces that remain on yellow alert are Pedernales, Sánchez Ramírez, Duarte, San Juan, Monseñor Nouel, Independencia, Monte Plata, San Cristóbal and Barahona.

In green alert are La Vega, National District, Santo Domingo, San Pedro de Macorís, Peravia, Hato Mayor, San José de Ocoa and La Romana.