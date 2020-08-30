From Raquel to Raquel: Vice President and First Lady of Dominican Republic meet to exchange work ideas

The Vice President of the Republic, Raquel Peña, met this Friday with the first lady, Raquel Arbaje, to exchange work ideas for her 2020-2024 administration.

“This afternoon I had the joy of receiving the visit of the first lady of the Dominican Republic, with whom I share the impetus to actively work for the citizens. As a country, we are fortunate to have her,” wrote Peña through her Twitter account.

On her side, Raquel Arbaje said that it was a positive meeting, in which they joined in an affective conversation to draw up plans to positively impact citizens.

“I know what they will say: from Raquel to Raquel. The commitment and the will of our women are vital to achieving the change that our country so deserves. And my dear friend Raquel Peña is a key piece for this,” Arbaje said in a tweet.