PHOTOS: Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader meets with former president Leonel Fernández

President Luis Abinader is currently meeting with former president Leonel Fernández.

In this meeting, a work schedule will be debated to exchange ideas that allow the country to advance in times of the coronavirus pandemic.

The President also met today with Guillermo Moreno and the leadership of the Alianza País party.



Moreno informed the President of the need to intensify coronavirus tests, follow up on those infected and educate the population on how to strengthen their immune system against COVID-19.

The former presidential candidate agrees with the authorities that the school year begins virtually, but asked to avoid increasing school dropouts and inequality.

The meeting with Abinader lasted two hours. He was accompanied by the vice president Raquel Peña and the ministers of Education, Administration of the Presidency and the Presidency.