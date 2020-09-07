Two tires of the vehicle that Dominican President Luis Abinader was traveling are punctured

Two tires of the vehicle in which the President of the Republic, Luis Abinader, was transported, were punctured on the way from Manzanillo to Montecristi, the Office of Information and Press of the Presidency reported this Sunday.

It was announced that none of the occupants of the SUV, a black Lincoln Navigator, in which the president was traveling was affected.

“The trip to Monte Cristi was made without major difficulties, allowing the president and his entourage to successfully finish their visit to this province on the northwest line,” he argues.