Prosecution seeks more time in case against Dominican Republic’s most wanted

Santo Domingo.- The Justice Ministry on Mon. asked a National District judge for a four-month extension to conclude an investigation against those linked to the drug trafficking and money laundering network led by César Emilio Peralta (César el Abusador), a case that exploded one year ago.

The magistrate sent the request for an extension for October 2, in order to notify the former baseball player Octavio Dotel, implicated in the indictment.

The Anti-Money Laundering and Terrorism Prosecutor’s Office carries out the motion to complete the accusation and unseal the indictment.

The lawyer of one of those implicated in the file, Richard Rosario, said the court will have to shelve the case, since the Justice Ministry has yet to submit an accusation against those linked to Peralta, Dominican Republic’s most wanted, who’s being held in Colombia.