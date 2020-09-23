The country figures on US piracy watch list

Santo Domingo.- The increase in the spread of content illegally through cable television systems and television stations, as well as the commercialization of other computer programs and music in the national territory, has placed the country on the watch list of the Office of the United States Trade Representative.

This was established by US authorities when they placed the country in Special Section 301 in which the Dominican Republic was included in this year’s watch list.

The expert in copyright law, and president of the Dominican Association of Intellectual Property, Dr. Edwin Espinal, regrets that due to lack of action by the past authorities, it appears on the list of countries where agreements to protect copyright and international agreements are not respected.

“The country’s lack of political will to address certain problems in the field of intellectual property, particularly in relation to piracy of broadcasting signals, which is revealed by the absence of significant changes in the coordination between government agencies that must address the question,” he told Diario Libre.