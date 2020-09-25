A first: Dominican Republic assumes presidency of OAS body

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic has assumed the presidency of the Inter-American Committee Against Terrorism (CICTE), whose function is to promote cooperation and dialogue among member states to counter this crime, in accordance with the principles of the Charter of the Organization of American States (OAS).

The information was released this Friday by the Dominican mission to the OAS on Twitter.

During the past period, which lasted for a year, which will happen now, the Dominican Republic served as vice president of CICTE and Canada served as president.

On its website: “cooperation and dialogue among the Member States to counter terrorism, in accordance with the principles of the OAS Charter, with the Inter-American Convention against Terrorism, and with full respect for the sovereignty of countries, the rule of law and international law, including international humanitarian law, international human rights law and international refugee law.”