Rains continue this Friday afternoon; anticipate hot temperatures throughout Dominican Republic
Santo Domingo.- The National Meteorology Office (ONAMET) predicted for the afternoon this Friday local showers, thunderstorms, and isolated gusts of wind in the northeast, southeast, southwest, Central Mountain Range and the border area, which are expected to be present until dusk, due to the effects of the trough.
The office also anticipates hot temperatures.
For the weekend, the rainfall will continue with thunderstorms and occasional gusts of wind, especially after noon over the northeast, southeast, Central Mountain Range, southwest, and border areas where they can be more prolonged and more intense until early hours of the night.
Onamet reported that maritime conditions on the Atlantic coastline are gradually returning to normal, where fragile, small, and medium-sized vessels, as authorized by the competent authorities, can begin to carry out their operations with caution.
The office also called on bathers to use the beaches with much caution and followed civil protection organizations’ recommendations.
Details
|FORECAST BY LOCALITY
|T. Max. C
|T. Min. C
|Santiago
|Scattered clouds. Cloudy increases in the afternoon, showers and thunderstorms.
|30/32
|22/24
|Puerto Plata
|Scattered clouds with occasional isolated showers in the afternoon.
|31/33
|22/24
|Duarte
|Cloudy at times in the afternoon showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
|28/30
|21/23
|Constance
|Partly cloudy. In the afternoon cloudy showers and thunderstorms.
|22/24
|10/12
|Peravia
|Partly cloudy at times in the afternoon scattered showers.
|30/32
|22/24
|San Pedro de Macoris
|Occasional cloud increases.
|31/33
|23/24
|The Roman
|Scattered clouds sun. Increases in the afternoon.
|30/32
|21/23
|The Vega
|Cloudy in the afternoon showers and thunderstorms.
|30/32
|22/24
|Monsignor Nouel
|Cloudy increases in the morning. In the afternoon showers and thunderstorms.
|31/33
|21/23
|San Cristobal
|Partly cloudy in the afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms.
|30/32
|21/23
|Samana
|Cloudy at times with scattered showers in the afternoon.
|31/33
|21/23
|Montecristi
|Scattered clouds and sun. Increases in the afternoon scattered showers.
|33/35
|23/25
|Azua
|Scattered clouds occasionally partly cloudy showers in the afternoon.
|30/32
|23/25
|San Juan
|Cloudy at times. In the afternoon showers and thunderstorms.
|31/33
|19/21
|Barahona
|Scattered clouds, some showers in mountain areas.
|32/34
|22/24
|La Altagracia
|Some cloud increases in the afternoon.
|30/32
|23/25