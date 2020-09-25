Rains continue this Friday afternoon; anticipate hot temperatures throughout Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- The National Meteorology Office (ONAMET) predicted for the afternoon this Friday local showers, thunderstorms, and isolated gusts of wind in the northeast, southeast, southwest, Central Mountain Range and the border area, which are expected to be present until dusk, due to the effects of the trough.

The office also anticipates hot temperatures.

For the weekend, the rainfall will continue with thunderstorms and occasional gusts of wind, especially after noon over the northeast, southeast, Central Mountain Range, southwest, and border areas where they can be more prolonged and more intense until early hours of the night.

Onamet reported that maritime conditions on the Atlantic coastline are gradually returning to normal, where fragile, small, and medium-sized vessels, as authorized by the competent authorities, can begin to carry out their operations with caution.

The office also called on bathers to use the beaches with much caution and followed civil protection organizations’ recommendations.

Details