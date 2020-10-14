World Space Week features Dominican aerospace engineer

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic will close the World Space Week on Thursday, October 15, with the participation of the Dominican aerospace engineer Alec Subero.

He will share his experience as head of Engineering and Design at Virgin Galactic and The Spaceship Company.

Thse two US companies are currently developing and operating a new generation of space vehicles for manned suborbital flight.

Subero lived much of his youth in the Dominican Republic, and emigrated to the United States to crystallize his dreams.

He studied Aerospace Engineering at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Florida.