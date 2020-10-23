Provinces that will not have electricity this Saturday for several hours due to maintenance

The Dominican Electric Transmission Company (ETED) reports that from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., it will carry out tower repair work on the line at km 15 Azua- Cruce Cabral II this Saturday, October 24.

The towers which are on the hillsides of Los Cuatro Vientos were affected by landslides during tropical storm Laura. Electricity service in the Barahona, Bahoruco, and Independencia provinces will be interrupted during repairs.

In addition, in the north, the 69 kV lines Playa Dorada- Sabaneta de Yásica and Canabacoa – Playa Dorada, will be under maintenance from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm Within the affected municipalities and communities are: Sosúa, Cabarete, Sabaneta de Yásica, Playa Dorada and Don Pedro.

The ETED reiterates its commitment to provide a quality service in the National Electric System and apologizes to the citizens who will be affected by the interruption of the energy supply.

About ETED

The Dominican Electricity Transmission Company is a decentralized state electric company whose objective is to build, expand and operate the National Interconnected Electric System (SENI) to provide high voltage electric power transportation services and fiber optic telecommunications to the entire national territory.