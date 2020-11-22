Trough and tropical wave will continue to cause rain in several regions

The National Meteorological Office informed today that the Dominican Republic’s weather conditions would continue to be affected by a high-level moisture band’s humidity and instability. A new tropical wave will also pass through.

“A mostly cloudy sky will be occurring from early morning over much of the country, accompanied by local downpours, thunderstorms and isolated gusts of wind over provinces in the regions: northwest, north, southeast, Cordillera Central and the border area,” said ONAMET.

The office added that the weather panorama would not present significant changes at the beginning of the workweek. We will continue with sufficient humidity and instability over the country. Once again, clouds with local downpours, thunderstorms, and isolated gusts of wind will occur over the regions: northwest, north, southeast, southwest, and the Central Mountain Range.

On Tuesday, the trough will continue to bring moisture and instability to the national territory, favoring clouds with local downpours and thunderstorms over the provinces belonging to the regions: north, northeast, southeast, Cordillera Central, and the border area.