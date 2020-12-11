Frontal system causes scattered downpours throughout the Dominican Republic, 10 provinces remain on alert

Santo Domingo, DR

This Friday, there are forecasts of heavy rains in large part of the national territory with some gusts of wind mainly over the regions: north, northeast, southeast, northwest, the Central Mountain Range, and the border area.

The National Meteorological Office (ONAMET) says that a frontal system over the country lingers almost stationary, and today it is expected that it may degenerate into a frontal trough and will continue to produce the occurrence of clouds and the development of moderate to heavy rains.

Due to the rains that are occurring and those that are expected, Onamet maintains a meteorological alert for possible sudden urban floods, landslides, as well as, possible overflowing of rivers, streams, and ravines for the following provinces: Puerto Plata, María Trinidad Sánchez, Dajabón, Monseñor Nouel, Espaillat, Monte Cristi, La Vega, Valverde, Santiago, and Santiago Rodríguez.

“Tomorrow, Saturday, the weather conditions will continue to be unstable due to heavy concentrations of moisture at various levels of the troposphere, therefore, downpours and wind gusts are expected over the regions: northeast, southeast, and Central Cordillera.

Temperatures will continue to be cool and pleasant, especially at night towards mountain and valley areas due to the time of year and the passage of a cold front.