22 luxury apartments seized from Canadian accused of fraud and laundering

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic – The Specialized Anti-Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Prosecutor’s Office, together with the Administration and Custody of Seized Assets Unit of the Attorney General’s Office, seized 22 luxury apartments in Boca Chica, acquired with money from the millionaire Ponzi scheme that defrauded some 600 people in Canada.

The apartments, which are part of the Boca del Mar tower, and their seizure is part of the investigations being carried out by the Specialized Attorney’s Office after a request for International Legal Assistance from the Canadian authorities.

The Government of Canada identifies Charles Paul Vincent Debono, who laundered money in the Dominican Republic through his partner and the woman’s family, as the network’s prominent leader.

In the Dominican Republic, the accused Sol Esperanza Acosta, Zoris Yiser Holguín Acosta, and Tommaso Tascone are located within the laundering network. They are held for one year in preventive detention imposed by an investigative court of the National District last September 21st when it also declared the case complex.

The money-laundering scheme in which the deported Debono invested the money was creating and buying companies and transferring them on behalf of the front men and other network members.

The deportee Charles Paul Vincent Debono, together with his partner and under the front company “Beta 2006,” acquired 25 apartments valued at one million seven hundred and twenty-four thousand two hundred and sixty-eight dollars US$1,724,268. Later, within one of the washing modalities, he simulated that they belonged to the front men Zoris Yiser Holguín Acosta and Tommaso Tascone.

Of those 25 apartments, 22 were occupied and placed under the custody of the Unit of Seized Goods of the Attorney General’s Office.