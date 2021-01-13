Haitians in Dominican territory will be registered in their country

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic and Haiti agreed to develop a nine-point agenda to work on the identification and registration in the Haitian civil registry of all citizens of that country, in addition to cooperating to build hospitals in Haitian territory.

The joint statement by presidents Luis Abinader and Jovenel Moïse came after the meeting held Sunday in Elías Piña (west), where they reached other agreements.

In a statement, Foreign Minister, Roberto Álvarez said point one of the agreement stipulates that Haitian nationals in the Dominican Republic will be registered in the Civil Registry of their country.