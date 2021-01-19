Odebrecht case top suspect contributed to all major Dominican parties

Santo Domingo.- Businessman Ángel Rondón said Tuesday that he contributed to the campaigns of all of Dominican Republic’s (PRD, PLD, PRM, FP) major parties.

“I made contributions to both the PRD of the time, the PLD, the new People’s Force, the PRM, its leaders almost entirely if not all, that is there and the Justice Ministry found his check and saw that they were campaign contributions, that is, that was not hidden,” Rondón said.

Interviewed on CDN Channel 37, the Odebrecht US$92.0 million bribe case’s main suspect listed the periods during which he says made contributions: the PLD (2004-2020); PRM 2014; and the FP 2019. The case against Rondón exploded in 2017.

He added that it is no secret to anyone that the Dominican business community at all levels has financed politicians and political parties.