Do you have questions about the curfew for the holidays? Read here

For the Day of the Virgen de la Altagracia and, next Monday, January 25, that of Juan Pablo Duarte’s birth, it is appropriate to remember that the curfew schedule remains the same.

Decree 7-21 establishes in its article number 2 that the curfew is from 5:00 in the afternoon until 5:00 in the morning with three hours of free transit, from Monday to Friday, regardless of whether they are business days or holidays.

Today marks the Day of the Virgin of Altagracia, a significant date for the Catholic Church.

The holiday for Duarte’s birth was moved to Monday, January 25, although the commemorative date is January 26.

The current confinement is governed by decree 7-21, and its expiration date is next Tuesday. It also establishes a schedule of restrictions to productivity from noon to circulation from 3:00 pm on weekends.