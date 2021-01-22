US agents nab 5 Dominicans with 284K of cocaine, gun in Aguadilla

AGUADILLA, Puerto Rico – US Border Patrol and law enforcement partners performed 3 vehicles stops that led to the seizure of 625 pounds (284 Kilos) of cocaine and the arrest of five illegal aliens from the Dominican Republic and one United States citizen near Road #2 in Aguadilla. Agents also seized an unloaded firearm. The estimated value of the seized cocaine is $7.3 million.

“We will continue to disrupt and apprehend smugglers that attempt to smuggle people and narcotics across our borders,” indicated Xavier Morales, Chief Patrol Agent for the Ramey Sector. “Having a dedicated workforce partner up with other professionals dedicated to the border security mission is the key to success. Great job by all.”

The law enforcement federal agencies assisting included CBP Field Operations, the Caribbean Corridor Strike Force, the Puerto Rico Police Department (PRPD) and its Joint Forces for Rapid Action (FURA) units.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) assumed custody the contraband, the USC and the illegal aliens for investigation and prosecution.

The Ramey Sector is one of the twenty-one Sectors spread out across the United States.

Encompassing the U.S. territorial islands of Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, it is the only Border Patrol Sector located outside the continental United States. The Sector’s entire border area is made up of coastline and its area of responsibility is made up of some 6,000 square miles of land and water area, including the twelve-mile band of territorial water surrounding the Islands.