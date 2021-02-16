Trash scandal: baseball star’s company has no experience

Santo Domingo.- Representatives of the company RJC Clear, owned by Dominican baseball star Robinson Canó, recognized that their company does not have the time of existence required by the tender specifications that it won to collect garbage in San Pedro de Macorís, but claim that their staff do have experience in the sector.

“We have specialists both in the area of ​​waste collection, urban planning, land use planning, recycling, civil and sanitary works, among other branches,” Moisés Linares, general manager of the company, told Diario Libre. A team profile claims experience in managing the Duquesa landfill.

RJC Clear is a company registered in the National Industrial Property Office (Onapi) on July 27, 2020 and as a State supplier on September 8 of that year. It was the only bidder in an emergency procedure called in January by the San Pedro de Macorís Mayor’s Office to contract garbage collection in the municipality after the contract with the Municipal Urban Cleaning company expired.