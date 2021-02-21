They consider as an accolade to Dominican tourism words of praise from the UNWTO secretary

SANTO DOMINGO, RD. -The president of the Lifestyle Group, Markus Wischenbart, considered the tourism of the Dominican Republic very important and a boost at the same time to tourism in the Dominican Republic, the words of praise from the Secretary-General of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) during his visit to the country, saying that “ there is no better place to invest than this paradise.”

The UNWTO executive said, “there is no better place to invest than this paradise. A legally safe country, with a government, motivated to carry out interesting, creative, modern and sustainable projects.”

Wischenbart said that these words become a recognition of the successful effort being made by the public and private sectors of the Dominican Republic to achieve the full recovery of Dominican tourism.

He also stressed that an important fact is that the Secretary-General of the UNWTO, Zurab Pololikashvili, chose the Dominican Republic to vacation with his family and expressed those opinions about the country.

“For me, that is a great recognition of what we are doing to achieve the responsible recovery of tourism,” said the CEO of the Lifestyle Group.

The Secretary-General of the UNWTO was on vacation in the Dominican Republic. It took the opportunity to pay a courtesy visit to President Luis Abinader and the Minister of Tourism, David Collado.

At the Pololikashvili National Palace, he expressed that the Dominican Republic is prepared to receive tourists due to its sanitary protocol, security, and infrastructure.

The UNWTO leader stressed that he has seen with his own eyes that the Dominican Republic is safe, that it “complies with all the protocols in the world that are needed in these rare and difficult times.”

He considered that the total recovery of tourism guarantees the economic recovery of the country hit by the pandemic.

It is recalled that the Lifestyle Group is the owner of the Lifestyle Holidays Vacation Resort brands in the hotel branch and Lifestyle Holidays Vacation Club, in the branch of the promotion and sale of vacation packages and began its work in the Dominican Republic in the year two thousand and two. (2002), in the tourist enclave of Cofresí. Lifestyle.

Holidays Vacation Club (LHVC) was developed by a group of Austrian investors, beginning with constructing the Hotel Hacienda de Puerto Plata on the North Coast of the Dominican Republic.