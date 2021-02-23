Dominican Republic overseer ‘applied makeup’ to audits

Santo Domingo.- In an unprecedented event in the Dominican Republic, the Justice Ministry raided the Accounts Chamber (CC) offices for almost 12 hours, hauling away documents and ledgers related to an investigation for obstruction of justice and other charges.

Anticorruption Prosecutor (Pepca) Wilson Camacho said that during the raid in the overseer they found “thousands of documents and evidence of suspicions that the Justice Ministry had of labor to apply makeup on audits to favor institutions and people who ran those institutions, who in our opinion have committed acts contrary to the law.”

“The Accounts Chamber has been part of the problem, and not part of the solution. She has been an accomplice of corruption and not a defender of the treasury,” Camacho said upon leaving the institution, where several of its members have already been interrogated.