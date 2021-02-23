Grupo Puntacana installs three charging stations for Evergo electric vehicles

Through this alliance, Grupo Puntacana becomes the first tourism group in the country to offer charging stations for electric vehicles, located at the Four Points by Sheraton, Tortuga Bay, and The Westin Puntacana Resort & Club hotels.

Punta Cana-As part of a strategic alliance between Grupo Puntacana and Evergo, Dominican tourism is betting on electric mobility with the installation of three Level 2 electric vehicle charging stations at the Puntacana Resort & Club facilities.

This alliance encourages electric mobility in the country, promoting the reduction of carbon dioxide emissions and thus contributing to more sustainable development.

The first of the chargers was inaugurated by the main executives of both entities at the Four Points by Sheraton hotel, located in Puntacana Village, a suitable place for both travelers and residents of the area to recharge their vehicles. Later, using an electric car, they inaugurated the second charger at the award-winning Tortuga Bay Puntacana Resort & Club. A charging station was also inaugurated for the exclusive use of guests and resort residents at The Westin Puntacana Resort & Club.

Grupo Puntacana executives expressed their enthusiasm for the opportunity provided by Evergo to be part of this initiative that stimulates the consumption of sustainable technologies and the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals to which both entities are signatories.

Rolando González-Bunster, Chairman and CEO of InterEnergy Group, the parent company of Consorcio Energético de Punta Cana – Macao (CEPM), said: “It is a pleasure to be with the Rainieri family inaugurating the first three charging stations for electric vehicles in hotels in the Punta Cana area, and what better way to do it than in the hotels of Puntacana Resort & Club with the Puntacana Group, whom I consider pioneers in tourism in the Dominican Republic as well as great allies of ours.”

“We started this effort about three years ago thinking that the future of the world was going to move towards electric mobility eventually; however, we have seen that the world has accelerated more than we expected, and today it is said that by the year 2035 more than 50% of vehicular transportation is going to be in electric cars. I am grateful for the trust and support of the Puntacana Group, and we are sure that this strategic alliance with its hotels will be very fruitful and will promote the use of electric vehicles in the area,” said González-Bunster.

Frank Rainieri, president and CEO of the Puntacana Group, said: “Today is a day of great joy for us because we are taking a huge step forward in the fight for a better world, where respect and protection of nature is a priority for everyone. With this inauguration, together with our allies Evergo, we become the first resort in the area to reach this agreement that will impact many ways, encouraging hoteliers, visitors, and residents to electric mobility and towards a more environmentally responsible future. I believe that this is one of the new paradigms of the 21st century and that together, once again, with initiatives like these, we will achieve a clean destination in every sense of the word,” Rainieri emphasized.

The Evergo charging stations model is self-service, through an APP, available on the App Store and Google Play. The user can track their load in real-time, pay through a virtual wallet, and map the various stations, among other facilities.