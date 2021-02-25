Haiti denies link between ex-mayor and kidnapping of Dominicans

The Government of the Republic of Haiti, through its Embassy in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, denied information circulated in the sense that there is any link between the case of the kidnapped youths and that of the former Haitian mayor wanted by the Haitian National Police, who is being held in Santo Domingo.

The following is the original text of the communiqué issued by the Embassy of Haiti:

The Government of the Republic of Haiti, through its Embassy in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, denies information circulated that there is any link between the case of the kidnapped youths and that of the former Haitian mayor wanted by the Haitian National Police who is being held in Santo Domingo. Nor is it accurate that it is not acting promptly in the case of the abduction of three citizens, two Dominicans and one Haitian, which occurred last February 20, 2021, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

The Haitian Government has activated all its security agencies, including anti-kidnapping units of the Haitian National Police, who are working intensively to solve the present case.

The two governments are in constant contact with the progress and actions being taken to ensure that the kidnapped citizens are returned safely to their families, and those responsible for the abduction are brought to justice.

The relations of cooperation in different areas, including security and the exchange of information between Haiti and the Dominican Republic on issues of common interest, are at their best.

Still no news on the kidnapped Dominicans in Haiti

The Minister of Defense of the Dominican Republic, Carlos Luciano Diaz Morfa, said Thursday that the Government is making “all efforts” to bring to the country the two Dominican brothers kidnapped in Haiti since last Saturday; however, he clarified that “there is no news” on this case.

The Government “is making every effort in all areas to bring our citizens in good health and well,” affirmed the minister in declarations to the press at the National Palace.