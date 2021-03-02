Positive cases of coronavirus show decrease in Dominican Republic

Positive cases of coronavirus continue to decline in the Dominican Republic. The Ministry of Health reports 12 new diffusions, which add to 3,118 deaths, and 203 new infections that place the cases at 240,201 since the pandemic began.

This is the lowest number of infections recorded since October 26 of last year, when the authorities notified 165 new positive cases, just months after the change in management.

Today, the Ministry of Public Health (MSP) detailed that 2,059 were processed and that the daily positivity stands at 18.44 percent and that of the last four weeks, at 12.48 percent.

The information was through Epidemiological Bulletin 348. It indicates that to date, 240,201 positive cases for the disease have been reported and that the assets are 44,432, while the recovered total 192,651. 1,211,817 have been processed, while 971,616 have been discarded.

Hospital occupancy also continues to decline, with the index of beds destined for COVID-19 at 21 percent in its occupancy (563 out of 2,669); In the Intensive Care Units (ICU), the occupancy is 35 percent in the entire health system (191 out of 547), while the percentage of occupied ventilators is 29 percent (117 out of 407).

The country has registered 3,118 deaths due to COVID-19, so the fatality is located at 1.30% and the mortality per million people at 298.42.