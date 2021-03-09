Dominican Republic to immunize first group by month end

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Health hopes to achieve the first group of fully immunized against COVID-19 by the end of this month, which will correspond to those who were vaccinated in the first delivery of the Chinese vaccine Sinovac.

Health Minister, Daniel Rivera, said the people, inoculated so far with the Chinese Sinovac vaccine, still do not have the 28 days required for the second dose, but when they comply, will have their vaccine guaranteed, although he did not give the number of people involved.

“The first thing is that there are vaccines, and those who turn 28 days, who have not yet completed them, are reserved,” the official said.