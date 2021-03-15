Drug plane crashes after hot pursuit by Dominican fighter, 2 dead

Santo Domingo.- The National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) on Sat. said an unauthorized aircraft that was flying irregularly tried to land in a sugarcane field in La Altagracia province (east), crashed and burned Thursday night, killing its two occupants.

According to the DNCD the Turbo Commander twin-engine plane came from South America and prompted a pursuit by air when it was detected by Dominican radars.

The blip, sighted after 9pm, scrambled a Super Tucano intercept plane, which followed the aircraft, while a land operations team was alerted of the violation of Dominican airspace.