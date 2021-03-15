Police Director assures crime has dropped this year in the Dominican Republic

Edward Sánchez González said that the report of cases of robbery had been reduced by 26%

The director of the National Police, Major General Edward Sánchez González, assured this Monday that crime and robbery have dropped in the first quarter of this year.

Sánchez González said that crime has a clear downward trend and that he will provide data in this regard when the current January-March quarter ends.

“So far this quarter we certainly have the trend, based on the statistics we have, that the report of cases of robbery has dropped by 26%, and at the end of the quarter we will be giving the real numbers of crime that certainly there is a clear downward trend,” he said.

He said that the National Police has strengthened operations and carries out operations at the national level daily to prevent theft in the country.