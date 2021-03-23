Dominican president among LatAm’s 5 favorite leaders

Santo Domingo.- Seven months into Dominican Republic’s presidency, Luis Abinader is among Latin America’s five favorite leaders, according to Consulta Mitofsky, one of the region’s leading think tanks.

Abinader, who is in second place with 77% approval, is only surpassed by Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele (84%).

The best five include Uruguayan Luis Alberto Lacalle Pou (64%), the Mexican Andrés Manuel López Obrador (58%) and the Bolivian Luis Alberto Arce Catacora (55%).

Among the presidents, Abinader and Arce are the ones who’ve been in office for less than a year. Bukele Lacalle and López Obrador have already exceeded at least one year in power.