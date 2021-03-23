Prosecution is dealt a blow in Odebrecht US$92.0M graft case

Santo Domingo.- The National District 1st Collegiate Court judges on Mon. excluded several prosecution evidence in the Odebrecht US$92 million bribes case, alleging that the documents weren’t translated from Portuguese to Spanish.

The magistrates refused to incorporate the evidence, including a communication sent by the Brazilian Federal Ministry to then Dominican AG Jean Alain Rodríguez, the USA-DOJ plea agreement, and the leniency agreement.

The magistrates also excluded a part of Marcos Vasconcelos Cruz’s statements, which were not translated into Spanish.

The judges ruled for a motion by the defense of former Senate president Andrés Bautista.