168 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours in the Dominican Republic; 36,544 assets

The Ministry of Health reports 168 new coronavirus cases without registering deaths in the last 24 hours, although four deaths were reported in the same period.

Bulletin 383 of the General Directorate of Epidemiology DIGEPI reports 1,749 samples were processed in the last 24 hours. The daily positivity is 14.84% percent, and that of the previous four weeks is 10.04%.

Occupancy in Intensive Care beds for people with COVID-19 continues to decline and stands at 20% percent, and of the 494 beds available, 155 are occupied. The total number of COVID-19 beds in the Hospital Network amounts to 2,384. Those occupied are 476. Of the ventilators, there are 90 occupied of a total of 391.

Active cases are 36,544 out of an overall record of 254,603, with 214,704 people recovered from the coronavirus.

A total of 3,355 deaths is also reported for a mortality per million people of 321.10 and the fatality of 1.32% percent.

Meanwhile, the number of health workers who have been reported affected by coronavirus is now 749; in the same way, the number of pregnant women who have acquired the virus stands at 360.

People under 20 years of age affected are 27,657. Hypertension and diabetes continue to be the main comorbidities in terms of deaths from COVID-19, at 29.90%