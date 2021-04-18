Dominican government launches plan to build 62,000 homes in 4 years

SANTIAGO DE LOS CABALLEROS, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC. – President Luis Abinader launched a “Happy Family National Housing Plan (PNVFF)” in Hato del Yaque to build 62,000 homes in four years in a public-private partnership that will directly affect 310,000 people.

The project will have an initial government investment of $ 32 million, which will increase to $ 200 million at the end of the four-year term.

In the first phase of the project, 11,000 apartments will be built simultaneously in different parts of the country, including Los Alcarrizos, Azua, Santo Domingo East, Higüey, Santo Domingo West, Sabana Perdida, La Romana, Pedro Brand, and San Pedro de Macorís, where on Friday similar events took place.

According to the presidency, the initiative will create almost 460,000 direct and indirect jobs.

The goal is to “respond to a social debt,” such as housing issues, Abinader added in his speech, in which he assured that the program would help boost the Dominican economy.

“It allows families to buy a house,” said the president at the official ceremony in Hato del Yaque, where 928 units will be built in the first phase.

The Presidency defines the PNVFF as a program of accessibility to decent housing and homeownership aimed at Dominican families from social segments who have great difficulty acquiring them to reduce the housing deficit.

The Dominican Republic has a housing deficit of more than 1 million homes.