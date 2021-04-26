General’s arrest targets ex Dominican Republic president

Santo Domingo.- Anticorruption (Pepca) on Sat. arrested the former head of security of the then President Danilo Medina, Gen. Adam Cáceres, the preacher Rossy Guzmán, her son and two other people for alleged corruption, money laundering and other crimes.

As a result of 27 raids carried out across the country, the attorney general’s office affirms that they have seized millions in assets from Cáceres, Guzmán, Tanner Antonio Flete, Rafael Núñez and Raúl Alejandro Girón.

The approximate amount, quantity and assets seized were not specified by the Pepca, which has labeled it “Operation Coral.”

This is the third major anti-corruption operation carried out by Pepca. All aimed at close people and relatives of the former president of the Republic during the period 2012-2020: the first, called Octopus, is accused of two brothers of the ex-president, Alexis and Carmen Magalys.