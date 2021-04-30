Adulterated beverage products are not circulating in tourist areas, say experts

Most of the clandestine factories of adulterated alcoholic beverages are located in low-income areas of Santo Domingo, Barahona, San Pedro de Macoris, and the Cibao, and there is no evidence that their harmful products are circulating in tourist areas, according to Victor (Ito) Bisonó, Minister of Industry and Commerce.

In a press conference offered by the Government to announce the issuance of a decree regulating the entry of methanol into the country, he assured that they have also found no evidence that the traditional liquor houses are involved in the production of substances harmful to health.

It is recalled that the ban on the sale of alcoholic beverages on beaches and tourist attractions will be extended for at least two months and operators of the sector point out that the measure puts at risk the companies dedicated to tourism.

The Ministry of Tourism (Mitur) issued the “temporary and preventive” measure, which may be extended for a more extended period if the authorities deem it necessary.

Resolution DJ-010-2021 of that institution also includes penalties for those who fail to comply with the sale, dispensing, distribution, and consumption of alcoholic beverages on excursions or tours or the beaches in the Dominican Republic.