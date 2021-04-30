One million 106,733 people already have a first dose of the anticovid vaccine; about 800 thousand have had both

As of the 28th of this month, reports presented by the authorities show that 1,106,733 people have already received at least one dose, and nearly 800 thousand have been fully vaccinated with both doses.

Since the beginning of the National Vaccination Plan, on February 16 of this year, 1,893,836 doses of vaccines against the coronavirus have been applied.

In addition, the Ministry of Public Health and Social Assistance has set up vaccination centers nationwide for the National Vaccination Plan.

“It is important that each person goes to get vaccinated and if they have already received their first dose it is essential that they conclude their vaccination process with the application of their second dose, it is the only way they will be better protected and fully vaccinated against COVID-19,” said the Minister of Health, Daniel Rivera.

Meanwhile, the coordinator of the Health Cabinet, Raquel Peña, announced that from Monday, May 3, until May 10, vaccination will continue with first doses, expanding to include all people over 50 years of age.

She recalled that they would continue with the “Yo te llevo” (I’ll take you) vaccination initiative, with which a person who takes an adult over 75 years of age can also enjoy the first dose of the antidote.

All these actions reflect the marked intention of the Dominican government to recover social normality and with it the definitive reopening of the productive processes and the reactivation of the national economy, affected by the health crisis.

People who want more information about the available centers can access vacunaterd.gob.do, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, or by calling *822 between 8 am and 8 pm, Monday through Friday.