Pap and breast exam announced for free in 10 hospitals in the country

Santo Domingo, DR.

The First Lady of the Republic, Raquel Arbaje, announced that to detect breast and cervical cancer in time, women could go to various hospitals in the country to undergo the test free of charge.

Through a video, she indicated that the project is carried out with the support of the National Health Service and the National Health Service.

“Now, our women can go for pap smears and breast exams at public network hospitals, free of charge. If breast and cervical cancer is detected in time, it can be cured,” she wrote alongside a video.

The hospital program for the timely detection of breast, cervical, and prostate cancer is aimed at all citizens over 25 years of age who require specialized health care.

The health centers offering the service are: Hospital Jaime Mota in Barahona; Hospital La Altagracia De Alta Especialidad (HGENSA) in La Altagracia; Maternidad Nuestra Señora De La Altagracia (Higüey); Hospital Dr. Luis Morillo King in La Vega; Hospital Presidente Estrella Ureña in Santiago.

While in the National District are: Hospital Materno Infantil Santo Socorro; Hospital De La Mujer Dominicana; Maternidad Nuestra Señora De La Altagracia; Instituto Nacional Del Cáncer (INCART) and Hospital Dr. Reynaldo Almanzar Cervicouterino y Mama in Santo Domingo.