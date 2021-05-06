National Police seizes more than 50 loudspeakers in businesses in SDE for noise pollution violoations

The National Police seized dozens of loudspeakers, stereos, and a considerable number of automobiles of different brands and cylinder capacities in various sectors of the municipality of Santo Domingo East.

During extensive operations which covered more than 20 neighborhoods, streets, avenues and concluding in the municipality, agents of Boca Chica, agents of the Anti-noise Division of the Santo Domingo East Regional Police Department confiscated 52 speakers, 29 boxes, 25 tweeters, ten drivers, several audio plants, horns and other sound equipment, which were sent to the Specialized Attorney’s Office for the Defense of the Environment and Natural Resources.

Also, all the impounded and inspected vehicles, as well as their owners, were placed at the disposal of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, by instructions of the director of the National Police, Edward Sánchez González, through General Máximo Báez Aybar, director of Santo Domingo Oriental of the law enforcement institution.

A report provided by the institution indicates that among the owners of vehicles brought to justice for causing unnecessary danger and recklessness on public roads, are Kevin José Martínez Guzmán, Rene Shneyder Ramírez Lora; Jesús Montero Bautista; Víctor.

Noé Santana Torres; Miguel Soto Tejada; Jaime de Moya Acosta; Jonathan Miguel Feliz and Arlin Torres Batista.

Likewise, the police officers inspected several establishments of alcoholic beverages, for noise pollution, among them the grocery store “El Socio,” owned by Aneury Taveras, in the Los Mameyes sector, where they took a professional plastic box with a 15-inch speaker and a tweeter, as well as, the cafeteria Las Tres Hermanas, owned by Yerina Pérez Delgado, in the Invivienda sector, where they took a plastic box with a 12-inch speaker and a tweeter.