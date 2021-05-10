Vaccinate yourselfDR | Starting today covid-19 vaccine for all; check vaccination centers

This Monday, the National Vaccination Day against COVID-19 is extended to the general public over 18 years old.

More than a thousand vaccination centers are available throughout the national geography for those who have freely and voluntarily decided to inoculate themselves.

To find your closest vaccination point, you must access the web portal vaccinaterd.com.gob.do , select the province or municipality where you reside.

Last Wednesday, the seventh batch of covid-19 vaccines arrived in the country. It was about two million doses of the biological Sinovac, from China and it is the largest shipment that the Dominican Republic has received since it began its journey.

According to Public Health reports, as of last Saturday, 1,535,083 people had received their first dose and 810,445 the second for 2,345,528 administered vaccines.

Questions and answers about the National Vaccination Day against COVID-19.

If I already got COVID-19, do I need to get vaccinated?

Yes. You can get vaccinated against COVID-19 if you have already recovered from the virus and, if you have any questions, we recommend that you consult your doctor.

It is essential that each person goes to be vaccinated. It is essential that they conclude their vaccination process with the application of both doses so that they will be fully vaccinated.

To reduce the spread of COVID-19, in addition to getting vaccinated, it is critical to keep using preventive measures, such as maintaining the physical distance of at least two meters away, the use of a mask, and frequent hand washing.

If I have already been vaccinated against COVID-19, should I continue to wear a mask?

Yes.

I am a foreigner; can I get vaccinated?

Yes. You can get vaccinated against COVID-19 in the more than a thousand vaccination centers authorized nationwide. To access the application of your first and second dose, it is necessary to present your identity and electoral card or your residence document.

What vaccines are being applied in the country?

So far, vaccines have been purchased from pharmaceutical companies AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, and Sinovac.

The Dominican authorities continue to acquire directly from the manufacturers all the vaccines approved by the World Health Organization (WHO), the RED PARF / PAHO, Regulatory Agencies of High Sanitary Surveillance, and Regulatory Authorities of Regional Reference (RNA).

This management and purchase method guarantees a continuous receipt of vaccines, and the risk is mitigated by not depending on a single pharmaceutical company.

Do I have to make an appointment to get vaccinated?

No. Vaccination is done on a first-come, first-served basis at more than a thousand vaccination centers nationwide, without an appointment. It would help if you only went to the vaccination center that is most convenient for you.

Can I choose which brand I get vaccinated with?

How safe are vaccines?

All vaccines used today against COVID-19 have undergone rigorous studies to ensure that they are as safe as possible, and if you have any questions, we recommend that you consult with your doctor.

Is it mandatory to get vaccinated?

No. However, the population is urged to attend massively and in an orderly manner to get vaccinated; it is the only way to return to our social normality and the reopening of production processes and the reactivation of the economy and job creation affected by this pandemic.

How many days should I wait for my second dose?

For the Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines, the second dose is given 28 days after receiving the first dose. For the AstraZeneca vaccine, the second dose is given two months after receiving the first dose.

Remember to bring your identity and electoral card, and your vaccination card, to receive your second dose in the more than a thousand vaccination centers enabled nationwide.

Can I get COVID-19 if I am vaccinated?

Yes. A person fully vaccinated with both doses can become infected with COVID-19. To reduce the contagion of the coronavirus, and get vaccinated, it is critical to keep using preventive measures, such as maintaining the physical distance of at least two meters away, the use of a mask, and frequent hand washing.

Is it safe to get the vaccine if I am pregnant?

Each vaccine has specific indications, just as each pregnancy is unique. Before getting vaccinated, you must receive authorization from your doctor to evaluate the benefits and risks of proceeding with the vaccination according to the characteristics and indications of the vaccine applied to you.

Is it safe to get the vaccine if I am breastfeeding?

Yes. Each vaccine has specific indications. In case of any doubt, we recommend that you consult with your doctor to evaluate the benefits and risks of proceeding with the vaccination according to the characteristics and indications of the vaccine that will be applied to you.

Can I get vaccinated if I have the flu?

Yes. If you are not sure if you only have the flu or COVID-19 symptoms, such as fever or anything else, you should wait until you recover to get the vaccine.

If I have COVID-19, can I get vaccinated?

No. If you have COVID-19, you are already in a natural process of fighting-immunizing against the virus.

If I already got COVID-19, how long should I wait to get vaccinated?

If you have already recovered from the coronavirus and were treated with convalescent plasma or monoclonal antibodies, you must wait three months to get vaccinated. If you did not receive the above treatments, you could receive the vaccine immediately if you are free of the virus.

Can I drink alcohol after getting vaccinated?

The suggestion is to wait 72 hours after being vaccinated to drink any alcoholic beverage. We recommend that, if you have any doubts, you consult your doctor.

Are there centers open Saturday and Sunday?

Yes. Vaccination centers are open Saturday and Sunday nationwide.

For information on the National Vaccination Plan and on the centers operating on weekends, call * 822 or access www.vacunaterd.gob.do

What hours are the Vaccination Centers open?

The more than a thousand vaccination centers enabled nationwide have a general schedule from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

Before heading to a center, it is advisable to call * 822 or access www.vacunaterd.gob.do to find out about specific times and locations.