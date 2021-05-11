Adán Cáceres will go to Najayo with 4 others on charges of alleged theft from the treasury

Santo Domingo, DR

With a decision that gave little time to unravel, Judge Kenya Romero announced her decision to send to preventive detention, for 18 months, five of the group accused of forming a military and police network that would have embezzled the treasury with more than 3 billion of pesos.

The group must comply with the Najayo Men Correction and Rehabilitation Center (Najayo male-female). The sixth accused, Alejandro Girón, was given house arrest. He is the key witness for the prosecution.

The ruling affects Major General Adán Cáceres Silvestre, Pastor Rossy Guzmán and her son Tanner Antonio Flete Guzmán, Police Lieutenant Colonel Rafael Núñez de Aza, and Sergeant Alejandro José Montero Cruz. The sentencing to prison of the defendants in the Coral case has generated a debate in the legal field.