Six provinces in the Northeast and the Cibao under alert for rains

SANTO DOMINGO. The Center for Emergency Operations (COE) set a Yellow Alert for five provinces in the Northeast region and a green alert for Puerto Plata because of the heavy rains that have hit the region since dawn yesterday.

The provinces under a yellow alert are Santiago, Espaillat, Maria Trinidad Sanchez, Samana, and Duarte (especially the lower Yuna Basin)

The population is urged to adopt the necessary provisions to avoid loss of life and damage to property.

ONAMET (National Meteorology Office) forecasts downpours, electrical storms, and gusts of wind over boundaries of the northwest, north, northeast, central mountain range, and border area due to the effects of a trough and a frontal system today.

Hailstorms were reported in localities in the northern region, between Santiago and La Vega, attributed to the collision of two air masses, one hot and the other cold. Onamet sees two unrest zones, one 540 kilometers northwest of Bermuda, with a 90% chance of becoming a hurricane.