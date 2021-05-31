Coral corruption case security has been ‘compromised’

Santo Domingo.- Attorney General, Miriam Germán, revealed Sun. that in recent days the Justice Ministry detected actions that compromised the security of the proceedings carried out in the context of Operation Coral.

She said the prosecutors contribute their time and expertise to the fight against administrative corruption, aware of the challenge they face and keep working without any incident or action having stopped their investigations in the different cases under investigation.

She said the Prosecution Office and the Anticorruption (Pepca) continue their work, under the direction of the deputy prosecutors Yeni Berenice Reynoso and Wilson Camacho and with a whole team committed to the construction of a country without impunity.

