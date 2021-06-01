Thursday is a non-working day for Corpus Christi, but Friday is a working day

The Ministry of Labor reiterates to all Dominican citizens that Friday, June 4, after the celebration of Corpus Christi, is a workday.

The date on which the religious holiday is celebrated, this Thursday, June 3, is not changed in compliance with Law 139-97 which establishes the application of holidays; therefore, workers must return to their daily work the following Friday.

Following the provisions of Dominican legislation, the celebration of this date must be applied in all establishments in the country. In those establishments, which by their nature must remain open to the public, workers must receive additional remuneration following the provisions of the Labor Code.

“When by agreement between the parties, the worker renders services on a day legally declared non-working day, he/she will receive as remuneration the salary to which he/she is entitled increased by one hundred percent,” establishes Article 205 of the Labor Code of the Dominican Republic, Law 16-92.