Punta Cana airport personnel must be vaccinated to enter the company

Santo Domingo, DR

As of July 1, 2021, it will be “essential” that the employees of the Punta Cana airport present a vaccination certificate to enter the company’s facilities.

The tourist company stated this in a circular addressed to the entire airport community under the preventive health measures by the Dominican State to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Similarly, the company assured that it reinforces current preventive measures such as mandatory use of masks, physical distancing protocols, and handwashing and disinfection.

The airport authorities asked that the information be shared with the collaborators because effective control mechanisms will comply with these measures.

The statement is signed by Alberto Smith, Director of Landside Operations.